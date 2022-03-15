Karbala: Second phase of adding new spaces to Al-Abbas’s (AS) shrine begins [photos]

SHAFAQNA- The staff of the Department of Engineering Maintenance and Construction of the Al-Abbas’s (A.S.) Holy Shrine, started the second phase of the work of adding new spaces to serve visitors.

These spaces are adjacent to the outer wall of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine, within the space confined between the Euphrates Gate – Al-‘Alqami – and the gate of Imam Ali (AS) – Bab Al-Kaf – and opposite them on the north-eastern side of the Holy Shrine.

According to those in charge, these works will be preparatory for the infrastructure stage of this space, and they included removing the remaining demolition remnants and making a comprehensive settlement, in addition to laying them down on site and limiting their area.

The third stage will include building an integrated infrastructure network (electricity, sewage, communications, cameras, potable water), through service channels for each system separately, according to a plan drawn up by the department’s presidency and approved by the General Secretariat of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine.

Source :ABNA