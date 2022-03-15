Iranian FM: Iran supports efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis peacefully

The Iranian Foreign Minister elaborated on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s basic stance on opposing war and the need to focus on diplomatic initiatives, and said, “Political talks, such as the recent meeting among the ministers of foreign affairs of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey in Anatolia are important, and they need to be strengthened and continued.” Amirabdollahian also referred to the roots of the Ukraine crisis, reiterating that “we are indiscriminately opposed the war in Ukraine, Yemen, Afghanistan and everywhere else in the world.

He also referred to Iran’s forwarding of humanitarian aides for the Ukrainian refugees at Poland’s border regions with Ukraine, as well as coordinating efforts with Poland for sending a team of medical doctors to assist them. Amirabdollahian also sought his Ukrainian counterpart’s assistance for four members of an Iranian family caught in the war region.

Appreciating Iran’s peaceful approach and being opposed to war, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, for his part, appreciated Iran’s peaceful approach and strong opposition to war, as well as sending humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian war refugees, emphasizing that the Ukrainian government does its best to safeguard the security of diplomatic offices. Kuleba also emphasized that his country, too, favors ending the war and referred to his recent meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov aimed at ending the crisis.

Source: IRNA