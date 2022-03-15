Grand Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani passes away

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani passed away in Shahid Beheshti Hospital in Qom.

The Grand Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani was taken to Shahid Medical Hospital in Qom on Friday night due to respiratory failure and infection.

According to the son of Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani, this Religious Authority suffered from a drop in blood pressure and heart rate last night, which was returned to normal by doctors, but his level of consciousness was low.

The son of the Grand Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani, today, in contact with Shafaqna, confirmed the death of this Religious Authority.

Shafaqna extends its condolences to all the believers, his followers and his honorable family.

Source: Shafaqna Persian