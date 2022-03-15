India: Court in Karnataka upholds ban on hijabs in schools

SHAFAQNA-An Indian high court has upheld a ban on the wearing of hijabs or headscarves in educational institutes in Karnataka state.

The Karnataka high court was hearing the petitions of Muslim students who had been stopped in January from entering the government college in Udupi, where they were enrolled, for wearing the hijab.

College principals said the hijab went against the rules that require a uniform to be worn. When the principals refused to relent, a group of students took the matter to court.

Fearing unrest over the ruling, the state government, run by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), which also governs nationally, has banned large gatherings this week.

The college authorities were backed by the state government which contended in court that the hijab was not an essential religious practice of Islam, and banning it in classrooms did not violate the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom.

Source : theguardian