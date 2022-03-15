March 15, 2022 | 8:40 PM

Bahrainis demonstrated against Saudi mass execution of 81 people [Photos]

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet decried the latest record mass execution of 81 people in Saudi Arabia, urging authorities in the ultra-conservative kingdom to bring the country’s counter-terrorism laws fully into line with international standards.

 


