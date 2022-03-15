Biden to join NATO leaders in Brussels to discuss Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- US President, Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.

Biden will meet NATO and European leaders at a summit in Brussels on March 24. He will also attend a scheduled European Union summit the same day for discussions on further sanctions on Russia and humanitarian efforts for Ukraine.

“While he’s there, his goal is to meet in person, face to face, with his European counterparts and talk about, assess where we are at this point in the conflict in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. We’ve been incredibly aligned to date,” Psaki said.

Source: aljazeera