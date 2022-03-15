Palestine: International Center for Justice calls for end to demolition of Yusufiyah cemetery

SHAFAQNA- The International Center for Justice for the Palestinians has called on the Israeli regime to stop demolishing the Yusufiya cemetery in occupied Jerusalem.

The center said in a statement that the Israeli High Planning Council had approved a plan to completely demolish the Yusufiya cemetery, where the bodies of martyrs and Palestinians are buried.

Noting that the demolition of cemeteries is in conflict with international charters, the center said in a statement that the issue of the Yusufiya cemetery was not just an incident, but part of a wider aggression in which Israeli authorities systematically have targeted everything which is related to the heritage of Palestine.

It is worth mentioning that the International Center for Justice for Palestinians was launched in the middle of last year with the participation of political and legal figures.

Source: Arabi21