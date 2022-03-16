Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi: Behaviors of pre-Islamic era revived under pretext of Islam

SHAFAQNA- Following the recent events in Saudi Arabia, the Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi said: The news of the execution of dozens of young Muslims in the Hejaz, in a brutal and cruel manner by Al-Saud, saddened the hearts of all Muslims.

The Prophet of Islam (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) was sent to restore man’s dignity and prove the mercy of God’s religion to all, but we see that in this time the barbaric behaviors of the pre-Islamic era have been revived under the pretext of Islam and by supporting the belief of Takfir and making it permissible to shed the blood of innocents under false pretenses, it has tarnished the pure and loving face of Islam.

The text of the message of this Religious Authority of Shia Muslims states:

At a time when the arrogant, the so-called international community and the claimants have gone beyond human rights and are shouting in defense of animal rights, they have remained silent in the face of such a barbaric crime.

While all the free people of the world have condemned this massive and catastrophic massacre.

We believe that God Almighty will not leave this unjustly shed blood like the blood of the martyrs of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and other Islamic countries unanswered.

Source: Shafaqna Persian