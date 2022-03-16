Russia & Ukraine close to sign agreement : Russian FM

SHAFAQNA-Russian foreign minister says Russia, Ukraine close to sign agreement, expresses hope Kyiv will not change its position at last moment.

The Russia-Ukraine peace talks are not easy, but there is hope for finding a compromise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with the Russian RBC TV Channel, Lavrov said his assessment is based on the information provided by the Russian delegation at the peace talks with Ukraine.

“I am guided by the assessments that our negotiators give. They state that the negotiations are not easy for obvious reasons, but nevertheless there is some hope for finding a compromise,” Lavrov noted.

He then added that some representatives of the Ukrainian delegation have given similar assessments.

Lavrov said it is too early to speak about a meeting at the level of foreign ministers, claiming that the Ukrainian politicians use such events to get publicity and demand a decision at a higher level.

Source : aa