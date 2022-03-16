Palestine: Free Ramadhan Quranic app released

SHAFAQNA- A Quranic app supporting multiple languages has been made available for download in Palestine ahead of the holy month of Ramadhan. The Noble Quran 2022 application has been developed by a team of Palestinian computer experts and can be downloaded for free, Pal.today.ps website reported.

It is available for both Android and iPhone, according to the report. Users can easily record their favorite Quran recitations from the Quran radio and download recitations by each Qari. They can also search Qris, Surahs and verses and use them in 15 languages.

It has also been designed so that the visually impaired can use it with ease. The app can be downloaded here. Ramadhan (which fall in April this year) is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is a period of prayer, fasting, charity giving and self–accountability for Muslims around the world.

During Ramadhan, Muslims fast (abstain from foods and drinks) from sunrise to sunset. They also devote a considerable amount of time during this month to reading and contemplating the Quran.

Source: IQNA