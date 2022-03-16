Australia : First Islamic School open to students of all faiths

SHAFAQNA-First Islamic School in Australia’s Northern Territory Open to Students of All Faiths.

For 25 years, Shaikh Abdul Quddoos Azhari has been dreaming about opening an Islamic school in Australia’s Northern Territory.

This year, his dream has become a reality.”We needed enough students to sustain the school, the right block of land and all necessary approvals,” he said.

Although the school is named the Australian International Islamic College, there are no restrictions on who can attend.

Mr Abdul Quddoos said the school would be open to students of all faiths, not just Muslims. Already, his dream project is attracting positive reviews.

Year 6 student Aariq Rahman said he enjoyed his new school much more than others he had attended.

“It may not be as big or have as much things as my old school, but it has that feeling, that Islamic feeling,” he said.

Aariq said the school gave him a sense of belonging. “You know you’re around people like you,” he said.

Primary school teacher Vinsky Rzepka said she was so pleased an Islamic school was opening its doors in Darwin that she moved back to the Top End to teach year 1.

“I actually started working for … the Gold Coast campus three years ago and this job here gave me an opportunity to move back home to Darwin,” she said.

The campus sits on a 50-acre block at Berrimah, an industrial suburb in Darwin’s east, with several semi-permanent structures acting as classrooms.

The school only offers primary education for now, but there are plans to expand and support students through to year 12 with exchange opportunities for foreign students.

Australia is home to more than 600,000 Muslims, accounting for about 2.6 per cent of the population, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

That figure is 1 per cent in the Northern Territory.

School leaders said they wanted to provide an education that consisted of traditional Islamic and family values, while sticking with the Australian curriculum.

Teacher Muhammad Shukron Muttaqin Nadjamuddin said instilling those values was vital.

“We also teach the Islamic values to build them ‘Islamically’, as well to become the very best Muslim role models for the future,” he said.