Sheikh Zakzaky condoles demise of Grand Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani

SHAFAQNA-This is a huge loss to the entire Muslim Ummah, and Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) is offering his words of heartfelt condolences to Ayatollah Khamenei (H), the school of seminary, and his beloved family members.
We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return!
The news of the death of Ayatollah Sayyid Mohammad Ali Alavi Gorgani (R), has thrown his lovers all over the world into a state of shock and mourning.
Sayyid Alavi was one of the most prominent scholars at Islamic Seminary in Qom, and he was a staunch advocate of the Islamic Revolution who was mentored by Imam Khomeni (QS). He went on to educate and mentor a lot of students, and numerous scholars have benefited from his compendium of knowledge.
May Allah forgive his soul and reward his altruistic life services to Islam abundantly.
S. Zakzaky Office
15/03/2022
Source :ABNA
