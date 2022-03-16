Suadi Arabia: Mass iftar back to Grand Mosque after 2-year

SHAFAQNA- In preparation for the holy month of Ramadan, Saudi Arabia Authorities have given the go ahead to mass iftar banquets in the Grand Mosque.

For those in Makkah, mass iftar at the Grand Mosque is a special feature of the holy month of Ramadan, but was banned for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presidency had earlier announced allowing reintroduction of iftar meals at the Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque in Madinah.

The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia lifted most anti-coronavirus restrictions earlier this month as virus infection rates significantly declined in the kingdom.

Source : aboutislam