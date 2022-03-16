March 16, 2022 | 9:37 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

UN International Court of Justice orders Russia to halt invasion of Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-The International Court of Justice orders Russia to halt its invasion and says it is ‘profoundly concerned’ by Moscow’s use of force.

“The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on Feb 24, 2022 on the territory of Ukraine,” judges at the United Nations’ highest court said in a 13-2 decision on Wednesday.

The judges added that Russia must also ensure that other forces under its control or supported by Moscow should not continue the military operation.

Although the court’s rulings are binding, it has no direct means of enforcing them and in rare cases countries have ignored them in the past.

Countries that refuse to abide by court orders can be referred to the UN Security Council, where Russia holds veto power.

Source :aljazeera

