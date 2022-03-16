UN: Every single minute, 55 children fleeing Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-Every single minute, 55 children in Ukraine is becoming a refugee of the war, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday.

We have now reached three million mark in terms of movements of people out of Ukraine to neighbouring countries. And among these people there are some 157,000 third-country nationals,” said Paul Dillon, spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), speaking in Geneva.

“Every day, over the past 20 days, in Ukraine more than 70,000 children have become refugees. That’s every minute, 55 children fleeing the country,” said James Elder, spokesperson for the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Displaced children are at heightened risk of violence, exploitation and abuse, while displaced women and girls are especially at risk of gender-based violence when sheltering or seeking asylum. Meanwhile, civilian infrastructure like water and sanitation facilities have been hit, leaving millions without access to safe water, according to UNICEF.

Source: UN News