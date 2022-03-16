Four scenarios for Ukraine war in an interview with Rahman Ghahremanpour

SHAFAQNA- Dr. Rahman Ghahremanpour , Senior Researcher at Center for Scientific Research and Middle East Strategic Studies, outlined the prospects for Ukraine and while explaining international powers clash in the new international order, he described four scenarios for the Ukraine war stressing the end of US military intervention in the world and the Middle East.

Ghahremanpour pointed to China (from economical point of view) and Russia (fron military point of view) as two major liberal threats to the international order, noting that the United States in recent years sought to maintain a liberal, American-centered international order and said: The Americans ‘predictions about China were not correct, and the economic crisis of 2008 and its aftermath and the situation of Corona accelerated the growth of China’s economy, and this fact upset many Americans’ calculations.

He pointed to the US national security strategy in 2012 during Obama’s tenure, which focused on turning to Asia, and said that the turn to Asia was slow, but when China overtook the US in many areas, the US behavior changed, and it tried to contain China and Russia with more force and intensity.

According to Ghahremanpour, the US was focused on China and thought that Russia was weakening due to economic problems and could not pose a threat to the US.

The Senior Researcher at Center for Scientific Research and Middle East Strategic Studies said that Putin had taken over Crimea since 2012 due to escalating differences in NATO, but the United States did not take action and Russia thought that if it went to war with Ukraine, the United States would be passive and Europe would not support it, but the opposite happened.

Referring to the four scenarios of the Ukraine war, Ghahremanpour said: “According to the first scenario, Russia will achieve its political and military goals and take Kiev, and a Moscow-based government will take office and implement the Belarusian scenario in Ukraine.”

According to him, based on the second scenario, Ukraine will not surrender and Russia will fail. Russian troops will not be able to occupy Kiev and the war will be prolonged, and Russian public opinion will realize that the country has not achieved its goals.

The Senior Researcher at Center for Scientific Research and Middle East Strategic Studies said that according to the third scenario, the Russian-Ukrainian talks will be concluded and without military progress, Russia’s conditions will be imposed on Ukraine and Russia’s conditions which are; The change of the Constitution of Ukraine and the separation of Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea from Ukraine, will take place. Russia withdraws troops from Ukraine, declaring military operation successful but this scenario is different from the first scenario, and Russia can no longer bring its puppet government to power.

“According to the fourth scenario, the Ukrainian resistance will succeed and Russia’s progress will slow down, and Russia is in a guerrilla-like war in parts of eastern and northeastern Ukraine and in the Black Sea, and we have to wait and see which of these scenarios will be realized. We are now in a situation where it is difficult to predict the occurrence of these scenarios,” he said.

“Many experts warn that Putin’s return should be left open so that Russia does not feel completely defeated and leaves Ukraine with dignity,” he said, noting that Putin is threatening to take his threats seriously.

According to Ghahramanpour, the United States and NATO are trying to turn Ukraine into a swamp for Russia without violating their red lines.

Stating that post-World War II-style internationalism was no longer popular in the United States, and the principle that US intervention abroad is essential to US security is challenged today, and whether Joe Biden will stay in office or Trump will win in the future the United States will not go back to its military intervention in the past, he said: “Despite the slogan of America’s return to the international arena, Biden did not enter the crisis and explicitly stated that he would not intervene militarily, using the tools of liberal democracy and boycotting Russia.”

Ghahramanpour stressed that the policy of spreading liberal values ​​and the policy of regime change in the Middle East will be abandoned, saying: “America’s priority is to stabilize the region, so it will engage with regional governments and put aside human rights issues.”

Source : Shafaqna Persian