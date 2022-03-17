March 17, 2022 | 12:44 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

23 Million suffer from acute hunger in Afghanistan

acute hunger in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- Acute hunger in Afghanistan rose from 14 million in July, to 23 million in March, forcing households to resort to “desperate measures” to put food on the table, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator said on Tuesday.

“Unacceptable trade-offs have caused untold suffering, reduced the quality, quantity, and diversity of food available, led to high levels of wasting in children, and other harmful impacts on the physical and mental wellbeing of women, men, and children,” Ramiz Alakbarov said.

A staggering 95 per cent of Afghans are not getting enough to eat, with that number rising to almost 100 percent in female-headed households, according to the UN Resident Coordinator, who is also deputy head of the UN assistance mission, UNAMA.

Acute malnutrition rates in 28 out of 34 provinces are high with more than 3.5 million children in need of nutrition treatment support, said Dr. Alakbarov.

He explained that since mid-August, over 2,500 nutrition treatment sites across all 34 provinces, both urban and rural, have been serving 800,000 acutely malnourished children, “and we plan to reach 3.2 million affected children this year”.

Source: UN News

