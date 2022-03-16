Shafaqna – Everything Belongs to Him – Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:284)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

لِّلَّهِ مَا فِي السَّمَاوَاتِ وَمَا فِي الْأَرْضِ ۗ وَإِن تُبْدُوا مَا فِي أَنفُسِكُمْ أَوْ تُخْفُوهُ يُحَاسِبْكُم بِهِ اللَّهُ ۖ فَيَغْفِرُ لِمَن يَشَاءُ وَيُعَذِّبُ مَن يَشَاءُ ۗ وَاللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ ‎﴿٢٨٤﴾‏‏

2:284 To Allah belongs whatever is in the heavens and whatever is in the earth, and if you disclose what is in yourselves or conceal it, Allah will call you to account for it. Then He will forgive whom He wills and will punish whom He wills. And Allah has power over all things.

Commentary: Allah (SWT) is sovereign over the heavens and earth, and escaping from His governance is impossible.

لِّلَّهِ مَا فِي السَّمَاوَاتِ وَمَا فِي الْأَرْضِ ۗ … ‎﴿٢٨٤﴾‏‏

2:284 To Allah belongs whatever is in the heavens and whatever is in the earth…

Allah (SWT) is aware of the events of the universe, and nothing is hidden from His view. He knows everyone’s actions, deeds, and decisions regardless of whether they are overtly manifested or concealed. Intentions can be hidden from humankind but not from Allah (SWT). Hence, We should be aware that he will call us to account for our deeds on the Day of Judgment. This declaration is stated in the continuation of the verse:

… وَإِن تُبْدُوا مَا فِي أَنفُسِكُمْ أَوْ تُخْفُوهُ يُحَاسِبْكُم بِهِ اللَّهُ ۖ … ‎﴿٢٨٤﴾‏‏

2:284 … and if you disclose what is in yourselves or conceal it, Allah will call you to account for it.

The phrase “…what is in yourselves” (مَا فِي أَنفُسِكُمْ) means whatever is settled and ingrained in the mind and heart, which serve as the basis of a man’s actions. This excludes involuntary passing notions and impulses that invade one’s mind without intention. For example, involuntary passing of an image of sin when one has no intention or inclination to do it.

Allah will call on us to account for our decisions on the Day of Judgment (يُحَاسِبْكُم بِهِ اللَّهُ), regardless of whether they have been overtly manifested or concealed. Those who have the merits to receive divine forgiveness will be forgiven, whereas others will face punishment. Ultimately, He has power over all things.

… فَيَغْفِرُ لِمَن يَشَاءُ وَيُعَذِّبُ مَن يَشَاءُ ۗ وَاللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ ‎﴿٢٨٤﴾‏‏

2:284 Then He will forgive whom He wills and will punish whom He wills. And Allah has power over all things.

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:284 [لِّلَّهِ] To Allah belongs [مَا] whatever [فِي] is in [السَّمَاوَاتِ] the heavens [وَ] and [مَا] whatever [فِي] is in [الْأَرْضِ] the earth. [وَإِن] And if [تُبْدُوا] you disclose [مَا] what [فِي] is in [أَنفُسِكُمْ] yourself [أَوْ] or [تُخْفُوهُ] you conceal it, [يُحَاسِبْكُم] will call you to account [بِهِ] for it [اللَّهُ] Allah. [فَيَغْفِرُ] Then, He will forgive [لِمَن] to whom [يَشَاءُ] He wills, [وَ] and [يُعَذِّبُ] He will punish [مَن] whom [يَشَاءُ] He wills. [وَاللَّهُ] And Allah [عَلَىٰ] on [كُلِّ] every [شَيْءٍ] thing [قَدِيرٌ] is All-Powerful.

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:285)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

The Path toward Faith

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

آمَنَ الرَّسُولُ بِمَا أُنزِلَ إِلَيْهِ مِن رَّبِّهِ وَالْمُؤْمِنُونَ ۚ كُلٌّ آمَنَ بِاللَّهِ وَمَلَائِكَتِهِ وَكُتُبِهِ وَرُسُلِهِ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍ مِّن رُّسُلِهِ ۚ وَقَالُوا سَمِعْنَا وَأَطَعْنَا ۖ غُفْرَانَكَ رَبَّنَا وَإِلَيْكَ الْمَصِيرُ ‎﴿٢٨٥﴾‏

2:286 The Messenger has believed in what was revealed to him from his Lord, and (so have) the believers. All of them have believed in Allah and His angels and His books and His messengers, (saying), “We make no distinction between any of His messengers.” And they say, “We hear and we obey. (We seek) Your forgiveness, our Lord, and to You is the (final) destination.”

Commentary: Verse 285 recapitulates one of the main points of the second chapter of the Quran: “The Messenger believes in what has been revealed to him from his Lord, and so do believers.” The verse first mentions the Prophet’s name in his honor and then mentions believers. This style has been followed in other verses of the Quran; see Appendix-1.

آمَنَ الرَّسُولُ بِمَا أُنزِلَ إِلَيْهِ مِن رَّبِّهِ وَالْمُؤْمِنُونَ ۚ … ‎﴿٢٨٥﴾‏

More precisely, “They all believe in Allah and His angels, His books and (prophecy of) His divine messengers”. “Divine messengers” refers to prophets including but not limited to Noah, Ibrahim, Ismail, Ishaq, Yaqoub, Musa, and Isa. Hence, they “make no distinction between any of His messengers.”

… كُلٌّ آمَنَ بِاللَّهِ وَمَلَائِكَتِهِ وَكُتُبِهِ وَرُسُلِهِ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍ مِّن رُّسُلِهِ ۚ … ‎﴿٢٨٥﴾‏

2:286 … All of them have believed in Allah and His angels and His books and His messengers, (saying), “We make no distinction between any of His messengers.”

This verse ends with a beautiful prayer, which continues in verse 2:286. The believers said O! Lord, ‘‘We hear (Your call) and obey (it)’’ (سَمِعْنَا وَأَطَعْنَا). “(We seek) Your forgiveness, our Lord, and to You is the (final) destination.” (غُفْرَانَكَ رَبَّنَا وَإِلَيْكَ الْمَصِيرُ).

وَقَالُوا سَمِعْنَا وَأَطَعْنَا ۖ غُفْرَانَكَ رَبَّنَا وَإِلَيْكَ الْمَصِيرُ ‎﴿٢٨٥﴾‏

2:286 … And they say, “We hear and we obey. (We seek) Your forgiveness, our Lord, and to You is the (final) destination.”

The word (سَمِعْنَا) means we hear – but implies that we believe and acknowledge. (الْمَغْفِرَه) and (اَلْغُفْران), both of which are translated as ‘‘forgiveness’’, literally mean “to cover”. When Allah forgives a servant’s sins, due punishment is also averted from them. In other words, Allah covers that servant’s shortcomings. This grace will be bestowed upon the servant when he reaches His Lord. That is why believers state, soon after praying for forgiveness, “and to you is (our) final destiny.” They are aware that both the acceptance of their forgiveness and dismissal of their due punishments lies with Allah (SWT).

Appendix-1

… فَأَنزَلَ اللَّهُ سَكِينَتَهُ عَلَىٰ رَسُولِهِ وَعَلَى الْمُؤْمِنِينَ …‎﴿٢٦﴾‏

48:26 … Allah sent down His tranquility upon His Messenger and upon the believers.

.. يَوْمَ لَا يُخْزِي اللَّهُ النَّبِيَّ وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَعَهُ ۖ … ‎﴿٨﴾‏

66:8 … (on) the Day when Allah will not disgrace the Prophet and those who believed with him.

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:285 [آمَنَ] Believed [الرَّسُولُ] the messenger [بِمَا] in what [أُنزِلَ] was revealed [إِلَيْهِ] to him [مِن] from [رَّبِّهِ] his Lord [وَالْمُؤْمِنُونَ] and the believer. [كُلٌّ] All [آمَنَ] believed [بِاللَّهِ] in Allah [وَمَلَائِكَتِهِ] and his Angeles [وَكُتُبِهِ] and His Books, [وَرُسُلِهِ] and His messengers. [لَا] Not [نُفَرِّقُ] we make distinction [بَيْنَ] between [أَحَدٍ] any [مِّن] of [رُّسُلِهِ] His messengers. [وَقَالُوا] And they said, [سَمِعْنَا] we heard [وَأَطَعْنَا] and we obeyed. [غُفْرَانَكَ] Grant us your forgiveness [رَبَّنَا] our Lord [وَإِلَيْكَ] and to You [الْمَصِيرُ] is the return.