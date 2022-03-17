The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s message of condolence for demise of the Grand Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a message of condolence, following the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un

Dear Hujjatol-Islam Seyyid Mohammad Alavi Gorgani

Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatu

I offer my sincere condolences on the passing away of your honorable father, Ayatollah Seyyid Mohammad Ali Alavi Gorgani, to you, your brothers, other relatives and his followers and I ask God Almighty to grant him the highest ranks and patience for his family and lovers.

La Hawla Wala Quwwata Illa Billahil Al-Aliyyil Azim

11 Sha’ban 1443 AH

Ali Al-Hussaini Al-Sistani

Source: Shafaqna Persian