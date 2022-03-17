The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s message of condolence for demise of the Grand Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a message of condolence, following the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani.
According to Shafaqna, the text of the message is as follows:
In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful
Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un
Dear Hujjatol-Islam Seyyid Mohammad Alavi Gorgani
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatu
I offer my sincere condolences on the passing away of your honorable father, Ayatollah Seyyid Mohammad Ali Alavi Gorgani, to you, your brothers, other relatives and his followers and I ask God Almighty to grant him the highest ranks and patience for his family and lovers.
La Hawla Wala Quwwata Illa Billahil Al-Aliyyil Azim
11 Sha’ban 1443 AH
Ali Al-Hussaini Al-Sistani
