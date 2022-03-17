Deadly Kyiv strike

SHAFAQNA-One person was killed and three injured when debris from a downed rocket hit a Kyiv apartment block, as Russian forces press in on the capital.

Ukraine says Russia attacked a theatre and a pool facility in Mariupol where “hundreds” of civilians were sheltering. Moscow denies the claim.

US President Joe Biden calls his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a “war criminal”, announces an additional $800m in security assistance to Ukraine.

Putin says Moscow will achieve its goals in Ukraine as Kremlin slams Biden’s comments about the Russian president as “unacceptable”.

Source : aljazeera