March 17, 2022 | 12:43 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Deadly Kyiv strike

0
Deadly Kyiv strike

SHAFAQNA-One person was killed and three injured when debris from a downed rocket hit a Kyiv apartment block, as Russian forces press in on the capital.
Ukraine says Russia attacked a theatre and a pool facility in Mariupol where “hundreds” of civilians were sheltering. Moscow denies the claim.
US President Joe Biden calls his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a “war criminal”, announces an additional $800m in security assistance to Ukraine.
Putin says Moscow will achieve its goals in Ukraine as Kremlin slams Biden’s comments about the Russian president as “unacceptable”.

Source : aljazeera

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

POPE FRANCIS: THOSE WHO WAGE WAR FORGET HUMANITY

UKRAINE WAR: UN’S AID CHIEF URGES SAFE PASSAGE FOR CIVILIANS

PUTIN: SANCTIONS WILL REBOUND ON WEST

WAR IN UKRAINE AT TURNING POINT

CONVOY OF CIVILIAN CARS LEAVES MARIUPOL

Related posts

UNICEF: Every minute 55 children fleeing Ukraine

asadian

Four scenarios for Ukraine war in an interview with Rahman Ghahremanpour

asadian

UN International Court of Justice orders Russia to halt invasion of Ukraine

asadian

Russia & Ukraine close to sign agreement: Russian FM

asadian

Hypocrisy of EU governments in Ukraine crisis

asadian

Biden to join NATO leaders in Brussels to discuss Ukraine

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.