Deadly Kyiv strike

SHAFAQNA-One person was killed and three injured when debris from a downed rocket hit a Kyiv apartment block, as Russian forces press in on the capital.
Ukraine says Russia attacked a theatre and a pool facility in Mariupol where “hundreds” of civilians were sheltering. Moscow denies the claim.
US President Joe Biden calls his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a “war criminal”, announces an additional $800m in security assistance to Ukraine.
Putin says Moscow will achieve its goals in Ukraine as Kremlin slams Biden’s comments about the Russian president as “unacceptable”.
Source : aljazeera
