Millions of pilgrims to celebrate 15th of Sha’ban in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- In the midst of an increase in the number of pilgrims from inside and outside Iraq to celebrate15th of Sha’bann in the holy city of Karbala, which is expected to be in the millions, the Astan Quds Hussaini, ministries and service institutions have launched special projects.

Anwar al-Musawi, head of the Foreign Services Department of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S), said in a statement that more than 350 volunteers from different provinces will participate in the implementation of this plan.

“Companies affiliated with the ministry have intensified their efforts to group pilgrims in the holy city of Karbala, and this process will continue until the end of the pilgrimage,” said Hazem Razi al-Hafazi, administrative deputy director of the Iraqi Ministry of Transportation.

Yas Khedr Mutlaq, director of public relations and information at the Iraqi

Ministry of Transport, said the agency had mobilized all its forces to organize and transport pilgrims, and that transport departments of the neighboring provinces have also been instructed to be dispatched immediately if there is a need to reduce traffic on the streets leading to the city of Karbala.

The Karbala Health Department had previously announced the deployment of health teams and the readiness of hospitals on the eve of the mid-Shaban pilgrimage.

Source: Shafaqna Persian