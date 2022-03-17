India: Film hailed by Modi triggers anti-Muslim hate speech

SHAFAQNA-The Kashmir Files, an Indian film focusing on the exodus of thousands of Hindus from Kashmir, is fanning anti-Muslim sentiments in the country.

The 170-minute Hindi-language movie that has won accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was released last week

It tells the fictional story of a student who discovers his Kashmiri Hindu parents were killed by rebels – and not in an accident as his grandfather told him.

Hundreds of thousands were forced out of Kashmir, when a revolt erupted against Indian rule in 1989. Many were Hindus, known as “Kashmiri Pandits”, and later ended up living in camps across northern India.

A small number of the community, however, continues to live in the Muslim-majority valley.

Supporters of the movie, set during both the violent upheaval of 1989-90 and the present day, say it shines light on an often overlooked chapter of Indian-administered Kashmir’s history.

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given support to displaced Hindus who want to eventually return to Indian-administered Kashmir.

Since the removal of the disputed region’s special status in 2019, Modi’s government has taken a series of steps that local Muslims fear are aimed at changing the demography of the region and robbing them of their land and livelihoods.

Modi on Tuesday praised the movie, saying it showed the truth and that vested interests were running a campaign to discredit it.

“They are shocked, that the truth that was hidden for so many years is out and is backed by facts,” Modi said, without clarifying to whom he was referring to.

A state leader from the BJP gave government employees a half-day off to see the movie, while supporters of Modi and the BJP endorsed the movie on social media.

However, critics say it is loose with the facts and targets Indian Muslims even outside Indian-administered Kashmir. Many see the film as evidence of the growing religious polarization Modi’s critics say he has fostered since coming to power in 2014.

Multiple videos were published online showing people in theatres cheering, shouting hate slogans, and calling for violence against Muslims.

“The state machinery propping up the film and the reaction to it is disappointing,” said Hussain Haidry, a screenwriter who works in Bollywood.

“As a Muslim, you feel a sense of despair that movies like The Kashmir Files are encouraging and adding to Muslim-hate in the population.”

Source: IQNA