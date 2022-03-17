Bahrain: Al-Wefaq offers condolences to Al-Qatif people on martyrdom of 41

SHAFAQNA-The Al-Wefaq condoled the people of Qatif for the martyrdom of a group of their sons, after the Saudi Arabia authorities executed 81 detainees, including 41 from Al-Qatif and Al-Awamiyah.

Al-Wefaq said in a tweet via social media outlets, “We offer our sincere condolences to the dear sons of Al-Qatif for the martyrdom of a group of their sons and we ask God for mercy and forgiveness and that God put them with martyrs and good people.”

“We affirm that the language of killing and repression is rejected, condemned and uncivilized and that it does not reflect the logic of reason and responsibility, and does not belong to this era, as the authorities should rise up in the management of their affairs through dialogue, understanding, pluralism, diversity and internal peace away from innocent bloodshed,” it added.

Source :Bahrain Mirror