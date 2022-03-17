UN aid drive to avert Yemen catastrophe falls far short

SHAFAQNA-UN voiced disappointment after a pledging conference raised less than a third of the money it said was needed to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in war-torn Yemen.

The UN was seeking $4.27bn to help 17.3 million people – but raised only $1.3bn at Wednesday’s conference in Geneva, with some major hoped-for donors not pledging any funds.

The UN considers war-torn Yemen the world’s worst humanitarian disaster and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that it must not be overshadowed by the Ukraine crisis.

Nonetheless, the money raised fell far short of what was needed, leaving organisers considering a second conference later this year.

“We heard 36 donors pledge nearly $1.3bn for the humanitarian response,” the UN’s humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in closing the conference in Geneva.

“But let us be under no illusions: We hoped for more. And it is a disappointment that we weren’t able, as yet, to get pledges from some we thought we might hear from.”

“We will be working hard to make sure that … we do stand in solidarity with the people of Yemen.”

Out of 31.9 million people in Yemen, 23.4 million are in need of humanitarian assistance, of which 12.9 million are in acute need, the UN has said.

Source :aljazeera