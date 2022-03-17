Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani’s body rests in Lady Masoumah (S.A) shrine

SHAFAQNA- The body of the Grand Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani was buried this morning in Qom.

The funeral ceremony of the late Grand Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani was held this morning after the farewell of his family and members of this prominent scholar’s office from the mosque of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) towards the holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) and was buried next to her shrine.

Hujjatoleslam Mohammadi Golpayegani, the head of the office of the Supreme Leader of Iran, was present at the ceremony, which was held with the enthusiastic presence of scholars and people of Qom.

The body of Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani was buried in the Bala-Sar Mosque near the tomb of Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi after the funeral and prayers.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

