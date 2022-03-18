March 18, 2022 | 12:57 AM

Al-Araji suggests Plasschaert to visit Al-Hol camp

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji, advised Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert to visit Syria’s al-Hol camp and learn about the situation of the displaced.

During the meeting, which took place at Al-Araji’s office, Plasschaert referred to her report to the UN Security Council, in which Iraq was described as a role model in the international community.

Plasschaert also stressed the importance of encouraging the international community to repatriate their citizens from the Syrian Al-Hol camp.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the political and security situation in the region and the world, the case of Al-Hol and Sinjar camps, and strategies for supporting international organizations and providing humanitarian assistance.

On the other hand, Al-Araji, while pointing to the importance of the presence of the international community in the issue of Al-Hol camp, emphasized: the UN delegation can visit Al-Hol camp to be informed about the situation of this camp and the displaced people.

