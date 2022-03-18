Karbala: Candle festival on eve of Mid-Sha’ban

SHAFAQNA- The twenty second annual candle festival on the eve of Mid-Sha’ban was held last night in Karbala.

In the twenty second annual candle festival that was held beside the maqam of Sahib az-Zaman (A.J) in the holy city of Karbala, 1188 candles were lighted in the Imam Hussain (A.S) Shrine and the Al-Abbas (A.S) Shrine.



This ceremony was held on the occasion of Mid-Sha’ban and Imam Mahdi’s (A.J) birth anniversary in which thousands of internal and external pilgrims attended. Other activities like singing religious anthems were held too.



Today (Friday), the same ceremony will be held in Samarra.



Ali Kazem Soltan, member of the administrative council of Imam Hussain (A.S) Shrine said: “Each year this ceremony is held on the occasion of birth anniversary of the twelfth Imam by Astan Quds Hussaini and Abbasi. Pilgrims light candles to the number of lives of Imam Mahdi’s age and rejoice.

