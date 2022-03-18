March 18, 2022 | 6:30 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Hakim: Security achievements of Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad should preserved

SHAFAQNA- “Today is the anniversary of the issuance of the eternal Fatwa by the Supreme Religious Authority, which addressed the alive consciences to save the homeland from ISIS terrorist groups, and forced men, young and old, to surpass themselves in sacrificing their lives,” Seyyed Ammar Hakim, the leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, wrote in a message on the occasion of the anniversary of the issuance of the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad by Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

He continued: “Today, as we commemorate this occasion, the need to protect this achievement, which was obtained by the grace of God, is very much felt. Maintaining this important achievement in the field of security requires continuing efforts to completely eliminate terrorist groups and their dormant nuclei, and in the political arena requires greater solidarity and reduction of demands in the interests of the nation and the homeland.”

At the end of the message to the Supreme Religious Authority, the Leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement praised those who responded to the Supreme Leader’s call, to the martyrs and their families and the veterans with whom this victory was achieved.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

