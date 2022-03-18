UN: 6.5m displaced inside Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-UN says 6.5 million internally displaced in Ukraine due to war.

Chinese President Xi tells Biden Russia-Ukraine fighting is in ‘no one’s interest’.

At least 816 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began, UN says.

Russian strikes hit the capital, Kyiv, and Kharkiv and Kramatorsk in the east, causing deaths, Ukrainian officials say.

Missiles destroy an aircraft repair plant near the airport in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Mayor Andriy Sadovy says.

Russian troops and separatist allies are fighting in the centre of Mariupol “against nationalists”, according to the Russian defence ministry. The UK’s media regulator revokes Russian channel RT’s licence, citing links to Kremlin.

Source :aljazeera