Dutch woman converts to Islam in Imam Reza (A.S)holy shrine

SHAFAQNA-A 33-year-old Christian woman from the Netherlands recited the Shahadah (Declaration of Faith) and converted to Islam after consulting with a religious expert in Imam Reza (A.S.) holy shrine.

Talking about the reason behind the decision and how she came to know about Islam, the newly converted woman said: “I chose this divine faith after intense research and study about Islam. I also learned about it through my cousins and some Muslim friends”.

At the end of the conversion ceremony, the newly converted Muslim received some Islamic books and cultural gifts.

Source : globe.razavi