Malaysia prioritizes experiential tourism

SHAFAQNA- “Malaysia will prioritize experiential tourism to absorb foreign visitors”, says Malaysian tourism official.

In order to absorb foreign tourists in Malaysia, this country will prioritize experiential tourism, Tourism Malaysia’s Domestic and Event Division senior director Iskandar Mirza Mohd Yusof said. Iskandar Mirza, who is also Tourism Malaysia’s interim deputy director-general (planning) said throughout the Covid-19 pandemic period, tourists selected destinations which were less-crowded. He referred to poor large-scale tourism during the pandemic.

The experiential tourism-based products included beautiful destinations and through this, tourists would bring closer to culture, heritage, food and also community-based tourism.

International borders of this country opened again In March 1. There is no requirement for obligatory quarantine. Iskandar Mirza maintained that the pandemic has damaged the tourism industry terribly. Tourism Malaysia that is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia concentrates on developing Malaysia as a preferred and chosen tourism destination. Sabah Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Noredah Othman said tourism products in rural areas that are community-based can absorb local and foreign tourists.

