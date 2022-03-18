March 18, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Saudi king leaves hospital after pacemaker battery replacement

SHAFAQNA-The Royal Court announced that King Salman bin Abdulaziz left a hospital in Riyadh after undergoing  several medical tests and also replacement of the batteries of his pacemaker.

“He  is scheduled to undergo several days of rest according to the treatment plan,” the royal court statement said.

In July 2020, King Salman underwent a successful operation to remove his gallbladder after he was first admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital that summer following an inflammation.

Source: The National 

