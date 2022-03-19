Iranian MP: “West wants to prolong Ukraine War”

SHAFAQNA– A member of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, noting that the Ukraine conflict should be resolved through negotiations, said: “In addition to the region, the Ukraine conflict has raised many economic hardships for Russia as well. Therefore, if Russia wants to involve in a protracted war, it will be hardly in its favor.”

Noting that the West wants to prolong the Ukraine war, Hossein NooshAbadi told Shafaqna: “Some of Russia’s demands is based on the Russian national security, but this war, in addition to the region, has raised many economic problems for Russia as well, because it has caused a decrease in value of the Russian stock exchange and Russian currency around the world. Therefore, if Russia wants to involve in a protracted war, it will be hardly in its favor.”

Persian Version