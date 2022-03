SHAFAQNA- The Governor of Karbala announced the success of the special security plan for Mid-Sha’ban in this province.

Nassif Al-Khattabi said in a press conference today (Saturday 19 Mar 2022): The security plan for the Mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage was held without any security problems.

He said: “This year’s Mid-Sha’ban ceremony was the largest among the previous pilgrimages and the number of Arab and foreign pilgrims was more than before.”

