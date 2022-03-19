Bashar al-Assad meets senior UAE officials + Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Syrian president, on his first visit to an Arab country since the start of the war in his country, traveled to the UAE and met with senior Iraqi officials who warmly welcomed him.

The Syrian presidency announced in a statement on its official Telegram channel this evening (Friday) that President Bashar al-Assad had traveled to the UAE, where he met with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the Minister of State and the Ruler of Dubai.

According to the statement, the UAE Prime Minister welcomed the Syrian President and his accompanying delegation at his resort in the Al-Marmoom area of ​​Dubai and sincerely wished for Syria and its people that there would be security and peace throughout the country, and that stability and prosperity would prevail there and throughout the region for the good and growth of all.

In the meeting between Mohammad bin Rashid and Bashar al-Assad, in addition to the general relations between Syria and the UAE and the prospect of expanding the scope of bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic, investment and trade fields, the comprehensive development of the two sides and the strengthening of opportunities for peace and stability in Syria and the region in general were also discussed.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

