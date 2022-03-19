Nearly 10 million people displaced by war in Ukraine:UN

The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration said on Friday that nearly 6.5 million people are displaced within Ukraine, which it called “a good representation of the scale of internal displacement” in the country.

Meanwhile, the UN on Thursday said that over 3.1 million Ukrainians have fled the country, bringing the total number of displaced individuals — those still inside Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries — to an estimated 9.6 million.

“Over 12 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation,” the UN said in Friday’s statement.

Source: Business Insider