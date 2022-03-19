Ulama and Imams of 40 countries consult on future of Jerusalem+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The city of Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday and Saturday hosted meetings and discussions of 350 Ulama and Imams of Friday prayers from more than forty countries about the future of Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In these meetings, which were held in the framework of the third international conference of Al-Aqsa in Istanbul, the future of the city of Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque were discussed.

Ali Mohiuddin Qara Daghi Secretary-General of the IUMS, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Omari the President of Al- Quds Committee, Abdul Razzaq Qassem the President of the Algerian Muslim Scholars Association, Abdulrahman Ashqan head of the council department in the Turkish Religious Affairs Department, and Mohammad Gormaz, former head of the Turkish Religious Affairs, were among the figures present at the conference.

Abdullah Jahed Dinesh, chairman of the Al-Aqsa administrative council, stressed at the conference the importance of public mobilization to defend the Quds.

“The Muslim Ummah all around the world understands its responsibility for the Al-Aqsa issue, and the people of Jerusalem have taken on the responsibility of fighting on the front lines,” he said.

Pointing out that we are deprived of the Quds, he stated: “I believe that this program will be a turning point in the history of Quds, and we know that we will take back Quds again soon.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian