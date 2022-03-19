March 19, 2022 | 10:06 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Ulama and Imams of 40 countries consult on future of Jerusalem+ Photos

0

SHAFAQNA- The city of Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday and Saturday hosted meetings and discussions of 350 Ulama and Imams of Friday prayers from more than forty countries about the future of Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In these meetings, which were held in the framework of the third international conference of Al-Aqsa in Istanbul, the future of the city of Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque were discussed.

Ali Mohiuddin Qara Daghi Secretary-General of the IUMS, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Omari the President of Al- Quds Committee, Abdul Razzaq Qassem the President of the Algerian Muslim Scholars Association, Abdulrahman Ashqan head of the council department in the Turkish Religious Affairs Department, and Mohammad Gormaz, former head of the Turkish Religious Affairs, were among the figures present at the conference.

Abdullah Jahed Dinesh, chairman of the Al-Aqsa administrative council, stressed at the conference the importance of public mobilization to defend the Quds.

“The Muslim Ummah all around the world understands its responsibility for the Al-Aqsa issue, and the people of Jerusalem have taken on the responsibility of fighting on the front lines,” he said.

Pointing out that we are deprived of the Quds, he stated: “I believe that this program will be a turning point in the history of Quds, and we know that we will take back Quds again soon.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

Related posts

Iran’s ex-FM: ME countries should have close and intertwined relations

asadian

Turkey: Rally in Istanbul to protest Israeli President’s visit [photos]

asadian

Iran’s Foreign Minister voices support for ceasefire in Ukraine

asadian

Turkey, Jordan agree to work together on voluntary return of Syrian refugees

asadian

Which prophets are buried in Sanctuary of Abraham (AS) in Palestine?

asadian

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri’s call to attend Al-Aqsa Mosque on Eid Al-Mab’ath

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.