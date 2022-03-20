Afghanistan: Economic problems & uncertainty about Taliban’s position on Nowruz

SHAFAQNA- The economic problems and uncertainty of the Afghan people over the Taliban’s stance on Nowruz have made New Year celebrations less popular this year than in previous years.

In Afghanistan, from the beginning of the solar new year to nearly a month, in addition to holding official programs by the government, people celebrated the arrival of this pleasant season with different customs and celebrations such as (Guli Surkh Festival in Mazar-e-Sharif, Orange Flower Festival in Nangarhar, Almond Flower Festival in Daikundi, Grape blossoms festival in Herat, the Yellow flower festival in Kapisa, the pomegranate flower festival in Kandahar, the purple flower festival in Parwan and Kulcha-e Nauruz festival in Bamyan).

The Guli Surkh festival in Balkh and Mazar-e-Sharif, is attributed to Imam Ali (A.S), during which thousands of people from all over Afghanistan gather. In the Guli Surkh Festival, which is held on the first day of the New Year in Mazar-e-Sharif, Various activities and customs are performed, including the Jahenda Bala event and the Buzkashi games.

Source: Shafaqna Persian