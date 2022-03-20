March 20, 2022 | 6:37 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Afghanistan: Economic problems & uncertainty about Taliban’s position on Nowruz

0

SHAFAQNA- The economic problems and uncertainty of the Afghan people over the Taliban’s stance on Nowruz have made New Year celebrations less popular this year than in previous years.

In Afghanistan, from the beginning of the solar new year to nearly a month, in addition to holding official programs by the government, people celebrated the arrival of this pleasant season with different customs and celebrations such as (Guli Surkh Festival in Mazar-e-Sharif, Orange Flower Festival in Nangarhar, Almond Flower Festival in Daikundi, Grape blossoms festival in Herat, the Yellow flower festival in Kapisa, the pomegranate flower festival in Kandahar, the purple flower festival in Parwan and Kulcha-e Nauruz festival in Bamyan).

The Guli Surkh festival in Balkh and Mazar-e-Sharif, is attributed to Imam Ali (A.S), during which thousands of people from all over Afghanistan gather. In the Guli Surkh Festival, which is held on the first day of the New Year in Mazar-e-Sharif, Various activities and customs are performed, including the Jahenda Bala event and the Buzkashi games.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

Afghanistan: 23 Million suffer from acute hunger

asadian

Amnesty International: New alliance to monitor human rights situation in Afghanistan

asadian

Afghan Human Rights Activist: Taliban & ISIS organized 48 cases of Shia and Hazara killings

asadian

Alami Balkhi: Recognition of Shia religion by Taliban is a natural right of Afghan Shias

asadian

Afghan Analyst: Taliban’s one-dimensional government will not last

asadian

Taliban delegation to leave for Britain

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.