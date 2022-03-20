Pope calls for an end to massacre in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis, continuing his implicit criticism of Russia, today (Sunday) called the conflict in Ukraine a senseless and unjust massacre and called on leaders to stop this heinous war.

Pope Francis has issued his toughest condemnation yet of the invasion of Ukraine, saying the “unacceptable armed aggression” must stop.

Speaking to thousands of people in St Peter’s Square for his Sunday blessing, Francis also said the killing of children and unarmed civilians was “barbaric” and had “no valid strategic reason”.

He called besieged Mariupol a “martyred city” and again appealed for “truly secure humanitarian corridors” to allow residents to leave.

“In the name of God, I ask you: stop this massacre,” the pope said, adding that Ukrainian cities risked “being reduced to cemeteries”.