Taliban: We do not celebrate Nowruz, but we do not prevent it

SHAFAQNA- Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said about Nowruz celebrations in Afghanistan: “Although we do not celebrate Nowruz, we will not prevent it from being held in Afghanistan.”

On the eve of the Solar New Year, a number of Afghan citizens want to celebrate Nowruz.

Citizens of Afghanistan say that Nowruz is a cultural holiday and celebrating this day is one of the ancient traditions of the Afghan people.

The Afghan people have been celebrating Nowruz every year, but this year, as the Taliban come to power, preparations to celebrate it seem slim.

Nowruz is an ancient holiday with Iranian roots that is celebrated with the beginning of the solar new year in many countries.

Earlier, Maulvi Mohammad Sadegh Akef, a spokesman for enjoining the good and forbidding the evil in Afghanistan, said about the Taliban’s view of the beginning of the new year and Nowruz: “Nowruz is not for us and I do not see the need to celebrate it.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian