Al-Kazemi’s teleconversation with King Salman

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister spoke with the Saudi king, who was recently hospitalized, to know about his condition.

The official Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted a government source this evening (Sunday) as saying that Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi had made a telephone call to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia to know about his condition.

According to the source, whose identity has not been revealed, Al-Kazemi in this telephone conversation, asked about the physical condition of King Salman and wished him recovery and health.

The Saudi royal court announced last Wednesday that the king had been released from King Faisal Specialized Hospital in Riyadh after undergoing some medical tests and successful surgery to replace a heart battery.

Source: Shafaqna Persian