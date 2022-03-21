Iraq: President’s Nowruz message emphasizes the need to form new government

SHAFAQNA- In his Nowruz message, the Iraqi President stressed the need to form a national government that can meet the wills of the Iraqi people.

In his Nowruz message, the Iraqi president stressed the need to form a national government that can meet the wills of the Iraqi people in the areas of life, security, services and dignity. Salih congratulated the people of Iraq and the region and all those who celebrate Nowruz on the arrival of the new solar year.

He expressed hope that Iraq and the region will see security and stability, and that the New Year will be a year with prosperity, peace and increasing hope of overcoming the challenges in the country.

The Iraqi president added: “Nowruz has arrived this year while the country is in a critical phase in which it is not possible to to do little for the rights of the people.”

He stressed the need to form a national government that can take the responsibility of tough challenges and exceptional cases, and above all, fulfill the nation’s demands for living, security and service conditions.

Source: Shafaqna Persian