March 21, 2022 | 7:22 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq: President’s Nowruz message emphasizes the need to form new government

0

SHAFAQNA- In his Nowruz message, the Iraqi President stressed the need to form a national government that can meet the wills of the Iraqi people.

In his Nowruz message, the Iraqi president stressed the need to form a national government that can meet the wills of the Iraqi people in the areas of life, security, services and dignity. Salih congratulated the people of Iraq and the region and all those who celebrate Nowruz on the arrival of the new solar year.

He expressed hope that Iraq and the region will see security and stability, and that the New Year will be a year with prosperity, peace and increasing hope of overcoming the challenges in the country.

The Iraqi president added: “Nowruz has arrived this year while the country is in a critical phase in which it is not possible to to do little for the rights of the people.”

He stressed the need to form a national government that can take the responsibility of tough challenges and exceptional cases, and above all, fulfill the nation’s demands for living, security and service conditions.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

Taliban: We do not celebrate Nowruz, but we do not prevent it

asadian

Iraqi President & Lebanese Minister of Justice discuss strengthening joint relations

asadian

Barham Salih: Martyr Soleimani helped Iraq at difficult and critical moment

asadian

Iraq: Barham Salih & Mustafa Al-Kazemi praise the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s instructions on elections

asadian

President of Iraq expressed condolences on demise of the Grand Ayatollah Hakim

asadian

Barham Salih: Conflicts in region hurt all parties

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.