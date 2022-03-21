March 21, 2022 | 8:00 AM

Russia’s demand for Mariupol surrender rejected

Russian Demand for Mariupol rejected

SHAFAQNA- Russia has urged Ukrainian forces in the port city of Mariupol to lay down their arms and surrender in exchange for safe passage out of town, but Ukrainian officials immediately rejected the offer. Russian Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Sunday (20 Mar 2022) that Moscow would allow two corridors out of the coastal city, heading east towards Russia and west to other parts of Ukraine.

“All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” he said, giving authorities until 5am on Monday (02:00 GMT) to respond to the offer. He did not say what action Russia would take if the offer was rejected.

Source: aljazeera

