Canada: Mosque in Mississauga looks to beef up security after alleged attack

SHAFAQNA- A mosque in Mississauga, Ont., is turning its attention to security following Saturday’s shocking attack.

Members of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., are still coming to grips with what happened after a man allegedly wielding an axe and bear spray attacked congregants during an early-morning prayer, a volunteer at the mosque who witnessed the incident said Sunday.

“We’re all trying to shake it off,” said Noorani Sairally, who was one of the roughly 20 men praying in a room at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre when the alleged attack unfolded on Saturday morning.

“It’s a scar that is going to take a long time before it goes away. But at the same time, we’re not going to let this deter us from coming to the mosque.”

When he heard screaming shortly after the prayer began, Sairally’s mind automatically turned to other attacks on mosques: the 2017 shooting in Quebec City, and the ones in 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

But when he turned around, he said, he saw a man with a can of bear spray in one hand and an axe in another, who started spraying the congregants that were assembled in two rows.

Sairally said a few men in one row got sprayed, while some people in the other row reacted quickly to subdue the man. Others ran outside because the spray made it “unbearable to breathe,” he added.

“There was one young congregant who immediately noticed the axe in (the man’s) hand and immediately knocked it off to the ground. And then that’s when everybody kind of jumped on him to wrestle him to the ground,” Sairally recalled.

“It was a very frightening, scary moment.”

Source : toronto.citynews