March 21, 2022 | 8:42 PM

Israeli forces storm Ibrahmi Mosque

Israeli forces storm Ibrahmi Mosque

SHAFAQNA-Israeli forces stormed the Ibrahimi Mosque in the West Bank on Sunday, climbing onto its roof.

“Suddenly, the Israeli occupation forces raided the Ibrahimi Mosque, went upstairs and prevented Palestinian worshippers from entering it,” Mosque Director Ghassan Al-Rajabi told WAFA News Agency.

“This aggression is part of a series of daily aggressions carried out by the Israeli occupation forces and Israeli Jewish settler.”

“Since January, the Israeli occupation authorities have been carrying out construction works at the entrance of the mosque in order to instal an elevator to help settlers access it easily.”

He went on to condemn the Israeli aggression on the Islamic holy site, which is listed by UNESCO as a Palestinian heritage site.

Source : IQNA

