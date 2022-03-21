Executions in Saudi Arabia; Moradi in an interview with Shafaqna: Bin Salman seeks to discredit his opposition currents / Unbalanced distribution of executions between Shias and Sunnis is not reasonable

SHAFAQNA- Referring to the execution of 81 people in Saudi Arabia, the expert on Saudi affairs said: “These measures will reduce bin Salman’s popularity and nullify his formal reforms.”

In an interview with Shafaqna, Majid Moradi said about those executed yesterday in Saudi Arabia: The 81 people who were beheaded in Saudi Arabia under different titles fall into three categories; The first group are people who are mostly followers of Sunni or Wahhabi Takfiri and armed opposition, and who also have a security problem and believe in changing the situation with weapons.

The second group is Al-Harak al-Salmi activists who seek change and freedom through peaceful means. The third group, which consists of about 40 people, are Qatif Shias who are not armed and whose demands are the rule of justice and equality.

Stating that Mohammad bin Salman pursues his political goals and objectives with the simultaneous execution of these three groups, he said: “Bin Salman showed by killing Khashoggi that he will not tolerate any opposition, even in the media.”

The professor of the University of Religions and Beliefs said: The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia avoids separating the opposition and see all of them as one group seeking to destroy the identity of the opposition by. He also labels many religious preachers and civil society activists, and even those who seek to moderate Wahhabism.

He stated that Bin Salman seeks to discredit his opposition currents, saying: Simultaneously with the beginning of the Arab Spring in the Arab countries, this wave also started in Saudi Arabia, but Bin Salman, by labeling his opponents as Shias , invalidated it.

Moradi said: “The protest of many political activists, pro-democracy activists, civil activists and freedom fighters in Saudi Arabia was against the martyrdom of “Nimr” whose voice of protest was so loud that their voice was silenced and ignored. Bin Salman also used the wave, labeling millions of human rights activists and opponents of the Saudi regime as Shias.

Moradi called the death sentences of 41 Sunnis and 40 Saudi Shias a caricature and said: The population of Saudi Shia Muslims is not even one tenth of the population of Saudi Arabia, how did they find 40 armed people among them? On the other hand, did they find 40 armed and Takfiri people out of 90% of the Sunni population? 50% of Shias and 50% of Sunnis indicate that these executions were engineered.

He stated: Bin Salman, in the midst of the West’s concerns over the Ukraine issue and the Vienna talks, has returned to his habit of murder and massacred many Saudi youths, and in this way he wanted to express his existence inside Saudi Arabia.

Referring to some reforms in Saudi society, such as the freedom of women to drive, the entry of women into stadiums, etc., he described them as “threadbare” and said: “A system like Saudi Arabia has no place in the world because it cannot gain legitimacy by killing and intimidating. Bin Salman should know that the Saudi society is not a “child” who is attracted to him by making a few formal reforms, but this society, like other societies in the world, wants open horizons.”

Moradi stated: Mohammad bin Salman discredited himself in the public opinion of Saudi Arabia and the world by killing Khashoggi. Two years after the incident, he declared that he had no role in Khashoggi’s murder, while this previous record will remain with him until the next day.

He said: “Bin Salman’s repressive actions will not lead to his popularity and the demands of the Saudi society will practically continue.”

Referring to Saudi Arabia’s relations with the United States during Trump’s presidency, the expert on Saudi affairs said: “Bin Salman is still dreaming of that period and is waiting for Trump to return to office. Because both do not believe in democratic processes and human rights in their spirit of repression and conservatism, and they pursue their policies with stubbornness and stupidity.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian