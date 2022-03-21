March 21, 2022 | 8:41 PM

International Shia News Agency

Switzerland: Islamic teachings course for Children, Teenagers

SHAFAQNA-The Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) Islamic Center in Switzerland wants to organize an Islamic teachings course for children, teenagers and the youth.

The classes will be held on Sundays and Wednesdays after the holy month of Ramadan (April).

Religious expert Hojat-ol-Islam Hassan Asgari will be the instructor of the course, whose lessons are presented in German.

Families willing to register their children for the course can contact the center before Eid al-Fitr (the end of Ramadan).

Established in 1998 near Zurich, the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) Islamic Center is the first Shia center in the European country. It aims to serve the Shia community and defend the rights of Muslims in Switzerland.

Source: IQNA

