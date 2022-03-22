USA: Agreement on Iran nuclear deal neither imminent nor certain

SHAFAQNA- An agreement on the Iran nuclear deal is neither imminent nor certain and Washington is preparing equally for scenarios with and without a mutual return to the full implementation of the nuclear accord ,the US State Department said .
State Department spokesperson Ned Price warned that Washington is prepared to make “difficult decisions” to return Iran’s nuclear program to its limits under the nuclear deal.
Source : reuters
