March 22, 2022 | 4:04 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Time is running out to save Ukraine’s children

SHAFAQNA-The war in Ukraine is destroying the lives of millions of children.The bombing of a children’s hospital and maternity ward last week put children in the direct line of fire.

SOS Children’s Villages staff in Ukraine brought more than 100 children and foster families to safety in Poland within the first week of the invasion. We moved a further 500 foster children and caregivers to safe locations in other neighbouring countries since.

But many more children remain trapped, exposed to the danger of ground battles, bombings, starvation and freezing temperatures. About 1.5 million children live in cities and towns in active war zones where access is blocked. There is no food, no electricity, no access to medicine, no fuel for generators, and no way to call for help.

Among the most at risk are the thousands of children isolated in state residential institutions. They face a high risk of neglect, violence, and trafficking. They urgently need professional humanitarian support to be evacuated. Their situation is dire.

Many institutions are alarmingly understaffed as people continue to flee the country. Those who stayed behind can barely give essential care. Children with disabilities and special needs face an especially high risk of neglect.

Source : aljazeera

