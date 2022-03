SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Mohammadi Reyshahri passed away.

Mustafa Ajrlou, Director General of Public Relations of the holy shrine of Abdol Azim al-Hasani (AS), in an interview with Shafaqna, confirmed the news of the death of the chief custodian of the holy shrine of Abdol Azim al-Hasani (AS).

He stated: He was hospitalized in Khatam Al-Anbya Hospital in Tehran and passed away at around midnight on 21 March 2022.

Ayatollah Reyshahri was 75 years old at the time of his death.

Source: Shafaqna Persian